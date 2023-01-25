Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Trimmed by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,987,000 after acquiring an additional 621,063 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $121,152,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 244.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 730,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $136,890,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.53.

ISRG stock opened at $257.98 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $180.07 and a one year high of $308.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.17 billion, a PE ratio of 68.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.18.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

