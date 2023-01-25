Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Stock Performance

NYSE:INUV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.62.

About Inuvo

(Get Rating)

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

