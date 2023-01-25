Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Inuvo Stock Performance
NYSE:INUV opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79. Inuvo has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.62.
About Inuvo
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inuvo (INUV)
- EVgo Stock is Charged Up to Ride the EV Adoption Wave
- Qualcomm Gets a Boost from Analysts, but is it Time to Buy?
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Verizon Puts In A Bottom
- Should You Bet Against The Nasdaq 100 With This Inverse ETF?
- Can Coty Stock Emerge in 2023 With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Inuvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inuvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.