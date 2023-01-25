Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 131,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical volume of 119,919 call options.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of SQ opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Block
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading
