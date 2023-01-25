Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Block (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 131,756 call options on the company. This is an increase of 10% compared to the typical volume of 119,919 call options.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ opened at $80.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.82. Block has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $149.00. The company has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.87, a PEG ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Block

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,476,428.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $2,316,598.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 418,667 shares in the company, valued at $31,521,438.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 287,537 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,646 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Block by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 216,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,008 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Block by 42,272.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,941 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Block by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

