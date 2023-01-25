Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 188.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,541 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 190.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.