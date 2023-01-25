iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,271 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,452,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,204,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,843,000 after acquiring an additional 873,000 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,359,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 249.2% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,020,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 109.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,646,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,891,000 after purchasing an additional 861,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

(Get Rating)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.