iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:EEM)

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 515,512 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 71% compared to the average daily volume of 301,371 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $411,326,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.22.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

