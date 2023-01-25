iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Down to $22.02

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.02, but opened at $21.18. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 7,067,401 shares traded.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.