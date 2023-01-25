Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Isoray Price Performance

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Isoray has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.38.

About Isoray

IsoRay, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of isotope-based medical products and devices. The firm focuses on the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases. Its core product is Cesium-131, a radioisotope for the treatment of malignant tumors.

