IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio

In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,050 shares of company stock worth $4,545,066 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 48.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,125,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 75,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,736,000 after acquiring an additional 134,845 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,214,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,159,000 after acquiring an additional 322,004 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 3,877,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,570,000 after acquiring an additional 963,653 shares during the period.

Shares of ISEE opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.