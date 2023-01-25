IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.22.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on IVERIC bio from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.
Insider Transactions at IVERIC bio
In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $1,744,150.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,541.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 2,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $47,502.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,429 shares in the company, valued at $650,525.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 72,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $1,744,150.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,541.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,050 shares of company stock worth $4,545,066 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
IVERIC bio Price Performance
Shares of ISEE opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.05. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
