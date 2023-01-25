Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Lear in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Lear’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lear’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LEA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $134.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lear has a twelve month low of $114.67 and a twelve month high of $176.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,914 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,864,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,570,000 after acquiring an additional 401,070 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $675,747,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Lear by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after acquiring an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Lear by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,972.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total transaction of $167,739.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $917,948.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,972.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

