John Douglas Schick Sells 33,333 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) President John Douglas Schick sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $35,666.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 570,467 shares in the company, valued at $610,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Douglas Schick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, John Douglas Schick sold 21,600 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $23,760.00.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PED stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.39 million, a PE ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 13.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 163,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 26,851 shares during the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

