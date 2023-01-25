Jonathan Downes Buys 1,428,000 Shares of Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Downes purchased 1,428,000 shares of Kingwest Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.00 ($35,197.18).
Kingwest Resources Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.86.
Kingwest Resources Company Profile
Read More
- How Will Early 2023 Layoffs Affect These 5 Biotech Stocks?
- Is the Pain Over for Baudax Bio Investors after a 70% Spike?
- Will Rocket Lab’s First U.S. Launch Send Stock Into Stratosphere?
- 3 Retail Stocks Ringing the Register in 2023
- When Will Crane Holdings Take Flight?
Receive News & Ratings for Kingwest Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingwest Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.