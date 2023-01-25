Jonathan Downes Buys 1,428,000 Shares of Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR) Stock

Kingwest Resources Limited (ASX:KWR – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Downes purchased 1,428,000 shares of Kingwest Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$49,980.00 ($35,197.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kingwest Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration gold deposits in Western Australia. It holds interest in the Menzies Gold Project and the Goongarrie Gold Project located in Kalgoorlie, Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Perth, Australia.

