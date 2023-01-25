Jonathan Mcneill Sells 10,000 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) insider Jonathan Mcneill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Mcneill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Jonathan Mcneill sold 30,150 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $348,835.50.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ DYN opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $710.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.07. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

