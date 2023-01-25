JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $30.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.
Ally Financial Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
