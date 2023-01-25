JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target to $30.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALLY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $31.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.27. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.34 and a 52-week high of $51.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth about $62,590,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,380,000. Moore Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 1,955,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,072,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,843,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,710 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

