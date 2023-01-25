JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $39.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

NYSE:IPG opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

About Interpublic Group of Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 37,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.