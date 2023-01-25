JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $39.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.91% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance
NYSE:IPG opened at $36.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.08. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.49.
About Interpublic Group of Companies
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.
