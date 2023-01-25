JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target to $130.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PPG. Argus boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.55.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. The company has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $159.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 4.9% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

