Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.
Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.
