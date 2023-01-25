Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.47 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

