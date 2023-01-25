KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in KeyCorp by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.