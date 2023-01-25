Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $38.32 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

