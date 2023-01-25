Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $136.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $129.00 to $136.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $134.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

