Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Short Interest Up 7.4% in December

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the December 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days. Currently, 28.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of KRUS stock opened at $56.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $553.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.25 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.45 and its 200 day moving average is $69.84. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $96.60.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $39.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.90 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 521.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 2,040.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Kura Sushi USA to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.