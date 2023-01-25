LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Acquires 63,332 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 63,332 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.7% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $230.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.60.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $143.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The stock has a market cap of $454.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

