Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM) Insider Marc Henderson Acquires 500,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (ASX:LAM – Get Rating) insider Marc Henderson acquired 500,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($105,633.80).

Marc Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 12th, Marc Henderson purchased 200,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$60,000.00 ($42,253.52).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Marc Henderson 100,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Marc Henderson 50,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Marc Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.56 ($0.39), for a total value of A$16,800.00 ($11,830.99).

On Friday, November 11th, Marc Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40), for a total value of A$5,700.00 ($4,014.08).

Laramide Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

About Laramide Resources

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and holds 100% interest in the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

