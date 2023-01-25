LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of LC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $8.23 and a 52-week high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. LendingClub had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $62,961.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $62,961.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,466,369.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronnie Momen sold 28,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $288,358.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,143.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $214,646 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingClub by 11.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,111,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,878,000 after buying an additional 1,381,527 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 34.4% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,889 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 154.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,990,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,662 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingClub by 98.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,989,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,257,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub during the second quarter worth approximately $12,641,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

