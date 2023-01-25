Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Life Time Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Life Time Group Stock Down 1.4 %

LTH opened at $17.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.68. Life Time Group has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $18.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Life Time Group had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $496.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 158.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Life Time Group by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Life Time Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

