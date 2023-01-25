Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised Lifeway Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Lifeway Foods has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 0.23% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lifeway Foods news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $38,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,995,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,402,264.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,883 shares of company stock valued at $323,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Lifeway Foods as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

