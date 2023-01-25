LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Performance

LITB opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. LightInTheBox has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $1.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

