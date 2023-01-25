Lincoln National Corp Acquires 2,585 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 383.1% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 155,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.75.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ET. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

