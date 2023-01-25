Lincoln National Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $77.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.84.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

