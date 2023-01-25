Lincoln National Corp Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $88.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.39. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $104.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

