Lincoln National Corp Cuts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 175,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 15,136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 339,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 32,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 269,389 shares of company stock worth $15,026,271 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.