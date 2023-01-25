Lincoln National Corp Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,128,000 after purchasing an additional 301,087 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on WY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.5 %

WY opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

