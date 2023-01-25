Lincoln National Corp Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 648,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 46,836 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FGRO stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60.

