Lincoln National Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,270,000. Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 148,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,318 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 521,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,815,000 after purchasing an additional 40,742 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,510,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 361,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,416 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $94.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.58. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.54 and a 52-week high of $110.60.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

