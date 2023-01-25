Lincoln National Corp Has $1 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,700 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHX opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $46.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

