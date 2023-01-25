Lincoln National Corp Has $901,000 Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,651,000 after buying an additional 116,693 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,975,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,614,000 after buying an additional 43,921 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 51.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,801,000 after buying an additional 554,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,617,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,193,000 after buying an additional 27,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $111.49 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.57.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

