Lincoln National Corp Has $969,000 Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 73.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,908 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,599,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,898 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,383,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,253,000 after acquiring an additional 321,191 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 741,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 660,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,729,000 after acquiring an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $114.66 and a 52 week high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

