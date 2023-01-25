Lincoln National Corp Invests $1.14 Million in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Cameco by 402.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 360.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,856 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ opened at $26.96 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $18.03 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.55, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

