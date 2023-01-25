Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Mission Produce by 53.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

AVO stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. The stock has a market cap of $863.59 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVO. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Mission Produce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

