Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,556 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 46.0% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 291.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $125.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $151.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.20%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

