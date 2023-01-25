Lincoln National Corp Purchases 15,996 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,996 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.36% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,868,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after buying an additional 271,968 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,051.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 15,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CGCP stock opened at $22.96 on Wednesday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.70.

