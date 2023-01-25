Lincoln National Corp Purchases 5,668 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,668 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $86.27 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $100.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.89.

