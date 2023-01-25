Lincoln National Corp Purchases 730 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $5,248,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.8% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Benchmark lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $5,201,823.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.60, for a total value of $2,534,832.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,061,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,538 shares of company stock valued at $10,424,284. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR opened at $271.58 on Wednesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.42. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also

