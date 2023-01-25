Lincoln National Corp Purchases Shares of 41,050 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 41,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,963,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDXJ opened at $40.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

