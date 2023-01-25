Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $230.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.62. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

