Lincoln National Corp Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 217.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 17.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,741,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,181 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,697,000 after purchasing an additional 354,757 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,450,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,420,000 after purchasing an additional 91,901 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,681,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,617,000 after purchasing an additional 260,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,505,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,457,000 after purchasing an additional 126,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,342,480.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.28.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $145.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.76. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $329.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

