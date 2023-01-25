Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $401.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.89. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $579.96.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.21.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

