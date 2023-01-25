Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,992 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 2.86% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EAPR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the third quarter worth $341,000.

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $24.22 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $24.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.86.

