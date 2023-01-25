Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Grows Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $24,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after buying an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.89.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $138.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $406.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

