Loop Capital Trims Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Target Price to $53.00

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s current price.

FAST has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $49.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $43.73 and a twelve month high of $60.74.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fastenal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.